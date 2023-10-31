Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

3 in custody after woman taken from Ohio to Kentucky, sheriff’s office says

Multiple law enforcement agencies in at least two states are investigating a possible abduction.
Multiple law enforcement agencies in at least two states are investigating a possible abduction.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies in at least two states are investigating a possible abduction Tuesday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms the possible abduction was in Wooster in Wayne County, which is about 35 miles southwest of Akron.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating, said deputies were called around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday for a suspicious activity call.

A 24-year-old woman was taken against her will and put into a vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

As the vehicle took off, the sheriff’s office said a witness tried to stop it. Multiple gunshots were fired from the people inside the vehicle and the witness stopped chasing.

Law enforcement agencies began searching for the vehicle.

Ohio State Highway Patrol pinged the phone earlier Tuesday morning, around 5:30 a.m., on southbound Interstate 71 in Wilmington in Clinton County and then in the Lebanon and Mason areas in Warren County, emergency communication reports state.

The pings continued along southbound I-71 at the Fields Ertel Road exit in Symmes Township and on the highway in Sycamore Township and Norwood areas, according to dispatch reports.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said Kentucky State Police were later notified of the situation.

The phone was pinged in the Lexington area, KSP confirmed earlier Tuesday.

A few minutes after 9 a.m., the sheriff’s office says Kentucky troopers found and pulled over the vehicle.

The 24-year-old victim was found safe but did have minor injuries, the sheriff’s office explained.

Three people were taken into custody as charges are pending.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said a handgun was found in the vehicle.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Coroner identifies man found shot to death underneath overpass near Valley Station
Driver killed in head-on crash involving semi-tractor trailer near Valley Station
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Man in critical condition after being hit by truck in Okolona neighborhood

Latest News

Baptist Health Hardin NICU babies dress up just in time for Halloween
A winter sunset over Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Halloween feeling more like Christmas with wind, cold, and flurries
Mitchell Ray Lassiter Jr.
Virginia man arrested after 120 mph car chase in Harrison County
Ronald J. Anderson
ISP make arrest exactly 41 years after Halloween murder
Event information released for 10th annual Mayor’s Week of Valor