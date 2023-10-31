Contact Troubleshooters
Applications to open for JCPS board seat

By Samantha Murray
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Education will be accepting applications for the open District One seat starting Wednesday.

District One covers the Parkland, Chickasaw, Park Duvalle, St. Denis, Lake Dreamland, Riverside Gardens and Russell neighborhoods.

The seat has been vacant since Diane Porter officially resigned on Oct. 24.

The 60-day timeline requires the board seat be filled by Dec. 23. The deadline to apply is nearly a month before that, Nov. 28 at 4:30 p.m.

All applicants must be at least 24 years old, a citizen of Kentucky for at least three years and registered to vote in District One.

To apply, click or tap here.

