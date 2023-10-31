Contact Troubleshooters
Doctors say it’s too soon to predict what cold and flu season will bring

By David Mattingly
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In 2022, the cold and flu season opened with a surge of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases.

Primarily affecting young children, who usually develop cold-like symptoms, the respiratory virus also sent thousands of adults to the hospital.

Doctors in 2023 say the illnesses this season are more common.

“Not seeing what we saw a year or two ago with regards to RSV where we were not only seeing an increase in the public with RSV, but very, very sick children,” Baptist Health Floyd Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Phillips said. “That’s not the case at this point in the season. But again, it’s early.”

For now, it primarily sniffles, cough, fever and scratchy throats. From the common cold to stomach bugs, Norton Healthcare pediatrician Dr. Mark Brockman Jr. has seen it all in recent weeks.

“We’re starting to see more of the common things you see this year would be like RSV,” Norton Healthcare pediatrician Dr. Mark Brockman Jr. said. “We haven’t seen very much flu, but it’s coming.”

Doctors who were busy last year with the respiratory triple-demic of RSV, COVID and flu are now keeping an eye on Australia, where an active flu season is just winding down.

2023 brought a well-above-average number of flu cases down, and government numbers showed children as the most vulnerable population.

The highest rate of reported cases was in the age group five through nine. The second-highest group was newborn to four years. The third highest was 10 to 14.

Brockman said we could see something similar here.

”Oh definitely,” Brockman said. “And that’s why we use that model because we know the flu virus makes its way around each year.”

