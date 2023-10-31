Event information released for 10th annual Mayor’s Week of Valor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg and the Veterans Community Alliance of Louisville (VCAL) released information on the tenth annual Mayor’s Week of Valor.

It’s a series of events to honor and celebrate the contributions and sacrifices of active-duty military, veterans and their families.

A release says that coinciding with Veterans Day, the 2023 Mayor’s Week of Valor will have a series of educational, patriotic, community or civic events Wednesday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 12.

“I am proud to continue the tradition of the Mayor’s Week of Valor, a time where we recognize, honor and celebrate those in our city who have served or are currently serving our country,” said Mayor Craig Greenberg. “This week is a time to reflect on the sacrifices made for our freedoms and show our appreciation of those sacrifices. I encourage everyone to go online to view all the events that have been put together by the Veterans Community Alliance of Louisville through community engagement across the city.”

There are 17 official events during the 12-day celebration.

Below is information on each event being held:

