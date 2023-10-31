FORECAST: Chilly Halloween Evening Ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cloudy this evening with a few sprinkles or flurries

Wind chills in the 20s for Trick-or-Treaters

WAVE Winter Forecast hits the WAVE Weather App TONIGHT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of sunshine for several hours into the afternoon with chilly highs remaining in the 40s. Some increase in clouds will take place after 5pm as a cold front approaches the area. Trick-or-Treating will be a challenge this evening with very cold wind chills in the 20s due to gusty winds around 30 MPH (watch out for the inflatables!). To add to that fun, areas of light snow flurries will also be possible---no impact expected.

Some clouds linger into Wednesday morning before clearing by the afternoon. Highs climb into the 40s once again. Wednesday night will be another cold night. Expect lows in the 20s beneath mostly clear skies.

Warmer weather is expected to end the workweek, with highs returning to the 60s by the upcoming weekend.

