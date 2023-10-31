Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Chilly Halloween Evening Ahead

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cloudy this evening with a few sprinkles or flurries
  • Wind chills in the 20s for Trick-or-Treaters
  • WAVE Winter Forecast hits the WAVE Weather App TONIGHT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of sunshine for several hours into the afternoon with chilly highs remaining in the 40s. Some increase in clouds will take place after 5pm as a cold front approaches the area. Trick-or-Treating will be a challenge this evening with very cold wind chills in the 20s due to gusty winds around 30 MPH (watch out for the inflatables!). To add to that fun, areas of light snow flurries will also be possible---no impact expected.

Some clouds linger into Wednesday morning before clearing by the afternoon. Highs climb into the 40s once again. Wednesday night will be another cold night. Expect lows in the 20s beneath mostly clear skies.

Warmer weather is expected to end the workweek, with highs returning to the 60s by the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023

Most Read

Coroner identifies man found shot to death underneath overpass near Valley Station
Driver killed in head-on crash involving semi-tractor trailer near Valley Station
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Man in critical condition after being hit by truck in Okolona neighborhood

Latest News

WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 10/31
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, Oct. 30, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, Oct. 30, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! 10/30