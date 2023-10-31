Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Halloween feeling more like Christmas with wind, cold, and flurries

WAVE 11 p.m. - Weather - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cold front brings gusty winds, sprinkles, flurries, and cold wind chills for trick-or-treaters this evening
  • Cold mornings continue until late week, warmer afternoons by Thursday
  • Weekend trending drier, next major rain chance early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Halloween night will feel more like Christmas as trick-or-treaters endure falling temperatures, gusty winds, and wind chills falling into the 20s. There is a small chance of a sprinkle or flurry early this evening. Lows tonight will be in the 20s and 30s.

Clouds will linger into early Wednesday but by the afternoon we’ll start to clear things out as we see high pressure nudge in from the west. Highs on Wednesday will only get into the 40s again.

Wednesday night will be another cold one with lows in the 20s and 30s under a mostly clear sky.

The warming trend finally kicks in on Thursday with highs getting back into the 50s. Partly sunny skies will be around during the day, helping to make it feel much more pleasant than previous days.

By Friday we’ll usher in highs near 60 degrees, leading us into a warmer weekend with highs well into the 60s with some sunshine.

The latest data has really backed off on this weekend’s rain chances, and as such our forecast has trended drier through this period. There is greater agreement today on our next major rain chance making its move late Monday of next week. We’ll keep an eye on the timing of this system as this will be cutting it close for Election Day next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

From the WAVE Storm Tracking Team
WAVE Winter Forecast 2023-2024
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 10/31
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! 10/30