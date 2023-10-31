ISP make arrest exactly 41 years after Halloween murder

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) -Exactly 41 years after Clifford Smith, 24, was murdered just north of Seymour, Ind., Indiana State Police have arrested and charged a man.

ISP said Smith was murdered on Oct. 31, 1982, dying from a gunshot to the head. His body wasn’t found till Dec. 1 of that year when two animal trappers stumbled upon it along the White River.

ISP spokesperson Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said police made no arrests at the time and the case was passed to new investigators over the years until Sgt. Kip Main began his investigation in Sept. 2015.

Wheeles said Main determined then 20-year-old Ronald J. Anderson, now 61, and others were with Smith at a house in the late hours of Oct. 30. Anderson allegedly got a shotgun from the house and drove off with Smith. Smith was not seen alive again.

Anderson allegedly returned the murder weapon to the house and went back to the crime scene to hide evidence. Wheeles said police have more information tying Anderson to Smith’s death but did not go into detail.

Tuesday, ISP arrested Anderson at his house in Seymour. He is currently being held in Jackson County Jail awaiting his initial court appearance.

