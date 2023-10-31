Contact Troubleshooters
Lane closures scheduled on Gene Snyder Freeway

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some lane closures are set for Wednesday on the Gene Snyder Freeway.

The left two lanes on I-265 South over KY 22/Brownsboro Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is near mile marker 34.

Crews will be repairing the bridge deck, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Drivers will see signs up in the construction zone.

