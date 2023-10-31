LMPD Victim Services Unit addresses gaps in compassion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When Louisville police are investigating a crime, a special unit is tasked with supporting the victims.

Members of LMPD’s Victim Services Unit are the faces of compassion and support for many families during a time of heartache, chaos, and trauma.

“The greatest gift that this unit can provide on a scene is compassion,” LMPD Victim Services Unit Director Nicole Carroll said. “The compassionate response and ability to build a rapport is important to our work.”

In 2016, Carroll was hired as the director to create LMPD’s Victim Services Unit. In the past, LMPD noticed a gap in care provided to victims of crime. Before, some victims would not get an advocate until their case made it to court.

LMPD’s Victim Services Unit is made up of seventeen individuals whose job is to help victims cope with the trauma and the aftermath of severe crimes. Last year, the VSU served close to 3,300 victims.

“Most of us, if not all of us, have had cases in which we have worked with a victim who was shot and survived,” LMPD VSU Supervisor Meghan Ware said. “Then at some point down the road, that person ends up on a homicide scene sheet. That’s difficult to look families in the face and say I am sorry that this happened, and you are being traumatized again.”

This year, so far, Louisville has experienced 133 homicides. The unit’s biggest challenge is not being able to help everyone.

”In terms of city size and the amount of crime our city experiences, there are a lot of victims we don’t serve because we can’t work on every single case that is reported,” Carroll said. “The members of the VSU are readily available to answer people’s calls and messages. The VSU’s work is free for victims. Their unit is funded by Louisville Metro. The VSU also attends court trials and provides updates on the investigation for victims and their families.”

“Resilient is a strong word,” Ware said. “We need it for each other, and we need it for ourselves. It’s also something we try to build up for people in the crimes that have occurred. In a way, the people in this unit are some of the strongest people I know.”

The VSU helps victims of homicides, arson, domestic violence, robbery, stalking, and sexual assault.

