Man dies at hospital over a week later after being hit by car on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police said a man has died from his injuries at the hospital, over a week after he was hit by a car on Preston Highway.

On Oct. 16 around 7:50 a.m., police were called to Preston Highway and Clarks Lane after witnesses said a man walked into the intersection and was hit by a car headed north.

The driver who hit the man stayed at the scene and waited for police to arrive. Police said the driver did have a green light when the crash happened. Witnesses told police that before the crash, the man who was hit had been walking in and out of traffic in the area.

The man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries on Oct. 24.

No other information was released.

