Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man dies at hospital over a week later after being hit by car on Preston Highway

Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser
Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police said a man has died from his injuries at the hospital, over a week after he was hit by a car on Preston Highway.

On Oct. 16 around 7:50 a.m., police were called to Preston Highway and Clarks Lane after witnesses said a man walked into the intersection and was hit by a car headed north.

The driver who hit the man stayed at the scene and waited for police to arrive. Police said the driver did have a green light when the crash happened. Witnesses told police that before the crash, the man who was hit had been walking in and out of traffic in the area.

The man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries on Oct. 24.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Coroner identifies man found shot to death underneath overpass near Valley Station
Driver killed in head-on crash involving semi-tractor trailer near Valley Station
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Man in critical condition after being hit by truck in Okolona neighborhood

Latest News

Baptist Health Hardin NICU babies dress up just in time for Halloween
Mitchell Ray Lassiter Jr.
Virginia man arrested after 120 mph car chase in Harrison County
Event information released for 10th annual Mayor’s Week of Valor
Jason Fosse
Man found guilty of setting fire that destroyed building at Clarksville historic site
Lane closures scheduled on Gene Snyder Freeway