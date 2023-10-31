Contact Troubleshooters
Man found guilty of setting fire that destroyed building at Clarksville historic site

Jason Fosse
Jason Fosse(Clarks County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – The man charged with setting the fire that destroyed the George Rogers Clark homesite has been convicted of arson.

A Clark County jury returned a guilty verdict against Jason Fosse in connection with the May 20, 2021 at the Falls of the Ohio State Park in Clarksville.

The Falls of the Ohio website describes the house as a rebuild of Revolutionary War hero George Rogers Clark’s “retirement home” that was destroyed in 1854. The replica home was built in 2001.

The George Rogers Clark homesite in Clarksville was destroyed by a massive fire on May 20, 2021.
The George Rogers Clark homesite in Clarksville was destroyed by a massive fire on May 20, 2021.(WAVE 3 News)

In a statement announcing the conviction, Clark County prosecutor Jeremy Mull said, “At the sentencing in the matter, I will seek to have Mr. Fosse sent to prison for several years, and to have him ordered to pay total and complete restitution to the taxpayers of Indiana for this act.”

Fosse will be sentenced on November 27.

