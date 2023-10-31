Contact Troubleshooters
Man killed in unprovoked dog attack, South Carolina deputies say

A witness called 911 to report a man being mauled by two pit bulls in a neighborhood in Moncks...
(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A man walking through a South Carolina neighborhood was fatally mauled by dogs Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, a witness called 911 to report a man being mauled by two pit bulls in a neighborhood in Moncks Corner.

Deputies responded at approximately 4:40 p.m. to the Pleasant Oak Mobile Home Park in the area of Ayers Drive off of Old Whitesville Road.

“I believe our 911 caller was traveling down Old Whitesville Road and saw the dogs dragging around an object and turned around and then discovered that object was a human being,” Berkeley County Sheriff’s Capt. Michael Crumbley said. “She did what she could to try to end the attack but there wasn’t much to be done. She did the right thing, stayed in her car, called 911.”

Crumbley said the two dogs were able to be contained and were in the custody of Berkeley County Animal Center and are no longer a danger to the community.

Officials pronounced the man dead on the scene.

“At this point, it doesn’t look like this was a provoked attack,” Crumbley said. “The gentleman just happened to be passing by and the dogs attacked.”

Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the office is working to notify the victim’s family.

The sheriff’s office’s forensic unit was on the scene collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses as well as the dogs’ owner, Crumbley said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

