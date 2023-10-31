Contact Troubleshooters
Morehead artists use local businesses to display work, highlight arts in Appalachia

In a series of galleries, the group installed their fourth gallery inside Cattleman’s Steakhouse off Flemingsburg Road in Morehead.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Morehead artists are relying on the help of local businesses to share their work with the community.

In a series of galleries, the group installed their fourth gallery inside Cattleman’s Steakhouse off Flemingsburg Road in Morehead.

With limited art galleries in the Appalachian region, local businesses are stepping up in hopes of helping artists by providing wall space where their professional pieces can be displayed and sold.

The effort, led by Stefan Hayes of Artisan Frameworks, was to show and provide education on the arts to the community.

“This region is full of creativity,” said Hayes. “By just giving these artists a voice, we are showing the region that Morehead is a place where art comes to thrive.”

Morehead is no stranger to the arts. The community is home to Kentucky’s Folk Art Museum in downtown Morehead and the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music, a program of Morehead State University.

The latest display inside Cattleman’s Steakhouse features western-themed artwork by popular Appalachian artist Anthony Pernell, whose work has been displayed and sold to many in the region.

“It’s hard enough nowadays to get artists’ work even shown,” said Pernell. “For businesses to come in and allow us to display our art, it’s what every artist -- like myself -- would want.”

Pernell says he fully expects more galleries to show up as the months and years go on.

