Students enjoy new playground at J.B. Atkinson Academy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One JCPS elementary school is celebrating their new playground. Can you guess what their favorite part is?

“Yes! I love swings,” one student said. “They’re like my favorite thing.”

Many kids joined in with that opinion as they enjoy their new swings at J.B. Atkinson Academy. Along with the childhood staple came new equipment to play on that many kids say they hadn’t even seen before.

With all the laughter and fun, the only complaint heard was that it couldn’t be finished overnight.

“I got really excited because I saw the swings being constructed, and I thought it was going to be really fun,” another student said. “I didn’t think I’d have to wait that long, but I did.”

In total, JCPS plans to build 20 new playgrounds at schools. All projects are expected to be completed by March.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.