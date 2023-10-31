Virginia man arrested after 120 mph car chase in Harrison County

CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - A Virginia man was arrested after a 120 mph car chase in Harrison County.

Indiana State Police said on Friday, police were called about a car on I-64 East driving recklessly near the Corydon exit. The description of the car, a white Mercedes Benz, matched the description of a car involved in a police chase in western Indiana earlier that day.

ISP spokesperson Sgt. Carey Huls said around 2:30 p.m. a Harrison County deputy saw that same car driving 120 mph on the right shoulder and began chasing the car. A trooper who was on State Road 135 north of the Corydon exit started hearing towards I-64 as well when he saw the Mercedes exit.

Huls said the Mercedes drove south on SR 135 before he made a U-turn and headed back towards the interstate, getting on I-64 West. The car then turned into the median and got stuck.

The driver then reportedly ran from the Mercedes and tried to climb the rock wall next to the on-ramp. The trooper caught up with the driver, ordered him to lie on the ground and arrested him.

Huls said the driver was identified as Mitchell Ray Lassiter Jr., 41, of Hampton, Virginia. The trooper later found what is believed to be marijuana and 61 grams of methamphetamine in Lassiter’s possession.

Drugs recovered after car chase. (ISP)

Lassiter was charged with possession of methamphetamine, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving.

Lassiter is currently being held in Harrison County Jail.

