1 dead, 2 injured after crash involving four semi-trucks in Clark County

Source: Indiana State Police Sellersburg District
Source: Indiana State Police Sellersburg District(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff and Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead and two more are injured after a crash involving four semi-trucks in Clark County early Wednesday morning.

Indiana State Police were called around 5:30 a.m. to the I-65 South off-ramp to Memphis-Bluelick Road on the report of a semi rear-ending another semi. When officers arrived, they found the driver of a black 2017 Volvo semi trapped in the cab with a head injury. He was later flown to UofL Hospital.

ISP spokesperson Carey Huls said a woman was in the sleeper cab of the same truck, unresponsive. She was pronounced dead after being removed from the wreckage.

Huls said officers believe three semis were parked in the right emergency lane on the off-ramp when the black Volvo clipped the first parked truck. The Volvo then went on to hit the back end of the second truck, lifting up the trailer and going underneath it, pushing the second truck to run into the third parked semi.

According to Huls, the driver of the second parked trailer was taken to UofL Hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The off-ramp was closed until around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The ISP Crash Reconstruction team is investigating.

