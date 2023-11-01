1 dead after four semi-trucks involved in crash in Clark County
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Police Sellersburg District is working at a crash involving four semi-trucks in Clark County.
The crash happened early Wednesday morning on the I-65 South off-ramp onto Memphis-Bluelick Road. All I-65 South lanes are open, but the ramp is still closed.
It was confirmed at least one person was killed in the crash and another was flown to a hospital
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.