1 dead after four semi-trucks involved in crash in Clark County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Police Sellersburg District is working at a crash involving four semi-trucks in Clark County.

The crash happened early Wednesday morning on the I-65 South off-ramp onto Memphis-Bluelick Road. All I-65 South lanes are open, but the ramp is still closed.

It was confirmed at least one person was killed in the crash and another was flown to a hospital

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.