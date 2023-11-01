Contact Troubleshooters
2023 Marine Corps ‘Toys for Tots’ campaign officially underway

(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Making sure every child wakes up Christmas morning to a new toy, Wednesday community members came together to kick off the 2023 Marine Corps “Toys for Tots” campaign.

Anyone can donate unwrapped toys for the entire month of November at all 41 Louisville locations of Stocks Yards Bank.

Last Christmas, they were able to provide more than 44,000 toys, to more than 16,000 children in Jefferson and surrounding counties.

They have plenty of donations for younger kids, so they’re asking for toys for children ages nine and up, plus teens. Think LEGO sets, board games, earbuds, makeup kits and tablets.

The toys will go to families who are less fortunate.

“We wanna bring hope and joy to those families that might not have the opportunity to go out and buy a toy and make that decision to maybe pay rent or pay the electric bill,” Louisville Marine Corp “Toys for Tots’” coordinator Cletis Evans said. “With these partnerships along with the public’s help, we will bring that joy to them.”

Toy drop-off locations include Paristown, Mission BBQ and all Jefferson County Fire Departments through Nov. 30.

