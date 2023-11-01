8 people displaced, several kittens rescued from house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters and police officers were called to a report of a house explosion Wednesday afternoon, according to EFD Division Fire Chief Mike Larson.

It happened in the 1100 block of Bayard Park Drive.

Officials say they determined there wasn’t an explosion, but the home was on fire.

They were also told someone was inside, but that turned out not to be the case.

We’re told there was heavy fire damage in the basement of the home.

Officials say it took extra time to get the fire out because there were so many belongings in the basement.

The fire cause is undetermined.

Officials say two apartments were damaged, and eight people were displaced.

The Red Cross is helping.

Nobody was hurt.

Police say several kittens were rescued from the home.

