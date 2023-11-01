Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Brooks Houck defense team trying again to disqualify judge

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Brooks Houck’s defense team is still trying to disqualify Judge Charles Simms III from overseeing his case.

His legal team cited a statute to get another judge if they believe their current one cannot impartially rule on the case.

Houck has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence in connection to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers in 2015.

The commonwealth has two weeks to reply to the challenge.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From the WAVE Storm Tracking Team
WAVE Winter Forecast 2023-2024
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Lane closures scheduled on Gene Snyder Freeway
Ronald J. Anderson
ISP make arrest exactly 41 years after Halloween murder
Jason Fosse
Man found guilty of setting fire that destroyed building at Clarksville historic site

Latest News

Driver identified in head-on crash involving semi-tractor trailer near Valley Station
JCPS WAVE NEW LOGO
JCPS students show progress on 2022-2023 state assessment
Tyler Adkins
LMPD issues Operation Return Home for missing 23-year-old
Norton Children’s 100th heart transplant goes home