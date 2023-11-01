Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Business owner concerned antitrust lawsuit could be ‘detrimental’ for small businesses nationwide

Dana Midkiff is concerned a new lawsuit against Amazon will negatively impact her business.
Dana Midkiff is concerned a new lawsuit against Amazon will negatively impact her business.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Shepherdsville business owner is concerned a lawsuit against the retail giant, Amazon, could negatively affect her business and thousands of others like hers.

Dana Midkiff owns Pink Door Wreaths. Her products are made for every season and occasion, and her biggest sales platform is Amazon. A new lawsuit filed by the FTC claims Amazon is breaking anti trust laws through actions that allow them to “degrade quality for shoppers, overcharge sellers, and stifle innovation.”

Midkiff says she doesn’t feel overcharged, her product’s quality isn’t degrading and she’s reaching an audience through Amazon she’d never reach otherwise. If Amazon is forced to change their ways and cut ties with small businesses that allow Amazon to sell their products on Prime, Midkiff is afraid her business could spiral. She said she has friends in similar situations with their own businesses.

“If you turn around and say that’s not something [where] we can send our items in to get our sales up, to get to the customers in two days, or we’re not allowed to sell on the platform in general,” she explained. “I can tell you it’s going to take a lot of us down.”

The lawsuit against Amazon was field in September. Amazon responded to the FTC calling the lawsuit ‘misguided’ and alleging it could lead to practices that actually ‘harm consumers’ and the businesses that use their services.

Read the full response here.

You can read the FTC’s lawsuit here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From the WAVE Storm Tracking Team
WAVE Winter Forecast 2023-2024
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Driver identified in head-on crash involving semi-tractor trailer near Valley Station
Source: Indiana State Police Sellersburg District
1 dead, 2 injured after crash involving four semi-trucks in Clark County
Lane closures scheduled on Gene Snyder Freeway

Latest News

Louisville Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini
Councilman Anthony Piagentini releases statement after establishment of charging committee
Mallory Ripley
LMPD issues Golden Alert for missing brain injury survivor
Local Neurosurgeon in After Death Documentary
1700 block of West Hill Street.
Coroner identifies man found dead in alley in Park Hill