Coroner identifies man found dead in alley in Park Hill
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man found dead in an alley early Sunday morning in Park Hill has been identified.
On Sunday, Louisville Metro police said calls came in reporting a person down in the 1700 block of West Hill Street around 4 a.m.
The coroner has identified him as 33-year-old Keemon Oates and said Oates died of a gunshot wound.
The case has been ruled a homicide.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.