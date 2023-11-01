Coroner identifies man found dead in alley in Park Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man found dead in an alley early Sunday morning in Park Hill has been identified.

On Sunday, Louisville Metro police said calls came in reporting a person down in the 1700 block of West Hill Street around 4 a.m.

The coroner has identified him as 33-year-old Keemon Oates and said Oates died of a gunshot wound.

The case has been ruled a homicide.

