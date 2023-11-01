Contact Troubleshooters
Coroner identifies man found dead in alley in Park Hill

1700 block of West Hill Street.
1700 block of West Hill Street.(WAVE News)
By Samantha Murray and WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man found dead in an alley early Sunday morning in Park Hill has been identified.

On Sunday, Louisville Metro police said calls came in reporting a person down in the 1700 block of West Hill Street around 4 a.m.

The coroner has identified him as 33-year-old Keemon Oates and said Oates died of a gunshot wound.

The case has been ruled a homicide.

