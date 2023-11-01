Contact Troubleshooters
Councilman Anthony Piagentini releases statement after establishment of charging committee

Louisville Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Councilman Anthony Piagentini has released a statement Wednesday after the announcement of the establishment of a charging committee by Councilwoman Cindy Fowler.

Piagentini claims that Fowler has secretly recorded colleagues, hired an assistant who verbally accosted other members and worked for months to try to create a charging committee against him.

In the statement, Piagentini said he welcomes his colleagues who want to learn more to sign onto the committee as he encourages everyone to read the commission’s findings.

Since the decision was reached, Piagentini has also, so far unsuccessfully, asked for the Ethics Commission to release all the evidence on the matter publicly, according to the statement.

“I will not back down from this, no matter the pressure from a few people,” Piagentini said in the statement. “I will continue to fight and I will continue to act with total transparency as I use all legal means available to address and correct the politically motivated findings of a Fischer appointed board.”

Piagentini claims the evidence will show that the Ethics Commission made the decision by relying on speculation and opinions of biased witnesses and that the commission ignored proof on key points.

See Piagentini’s full statement below:

“Councilwoman Fowler has had a singular focus on paying back Republicans for winning seats in last November’s election. She has known since November 8th that she is likely to lose her next election and has acted in a manner that has included secretly recording colleagues, hiring an assistant who verbally accosts other members and working months ago to try to establish a charging committee against me.

It is no surprise that Councilwoman Fowler would hold a press conference to lead the way in creating an unprecedented and partisan charging committee – it fits right into her pattern of actions over the past year. I understand that some of my colleagues want to learn more and that some might have signed onto this group with that intention. If that is their intention, I welcome it, just as I have encouraged everyone to read the findings of the commission.

Since the decision was reached, I have also asked, thus far unsuccessfully, for the Ethics Commission to publicly release all evidence in the matter. To show my willingness to address this, I openly discussed and answered all questions related to this matter at my annual District 19 Town Hall Meeting and I pledge to continue to be forthright with those having questions.

I will not back down from this, no matter the pressure from a few people. I will continue to fight and I will continue to act with total transparency as I use all legal means available to address and correct the politically motivated findings of a Fischer appointed board. The evidence will show that the Ethics Commission made this decision arbitrarily relying on speculation and the opinions of biased witnesses while ignoring undisputed proof on key points.”

