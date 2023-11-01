FORECAST: Another cold night before warmer air returns

WEATHER HEADLINES

Dropping below freezing again tonight

Warmer temperatures expected for Thursday

Warm weekend with rain chances into early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another cold night with below freezing temperatures expected once again for WAVE Country. Some passing high clouds after 3 a.m. may ease the temperature drop in some areas. A cold night regardless.

We finally begin to see signs of a warm-up Thursday. Winds will begin to shift and move in from the southwest. This will help give temperatures a boost into the 50s for highs. With a few clouds overhead, skies will be partly cloudy.

Temperatures finally stay above the freezing mark Thursday night! Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures will still be a bit chilly as lows dip into the mid and upper 30s.

Mostly sunny skies with highs back into the upper 50s and low 60s for Friday.

Warmer weather is on tap for the weekend. There will be a weak system that will pass near the area that will keep a small shower chance in the forecast mainly late Saturday into early Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.