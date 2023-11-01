Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Cool and dry weather through midweek

WAVE 11 p.m. - Weather - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Another day with cold temperatures with increasing sunshine today
  • Steady warm-up arrives Thursday and lasts into the weekend
  • Rain chances will be on the rise for the start of next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite cloudy skies this morning, this afternoon features increasing sunshine. Temperatures will certainly still be on the chilly side for the start of November. Afternoon high temperatures will only reach the 40s. Tonight features another cold night under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will plunge back into the 20s and 30s for Thursday morning’s lows.

We finally begin to see signs of a warm-up Thursday. Winds will begin to shift and move in from the southwest. This will help give temperatures a boost into the 50s for highs. With a few clouds overhead, skies will be partly cloudy. Temperatures finally stay above the freezing mark Thursday night! Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures will still be a bit chilly as lows dip into the mid and upper 30s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

