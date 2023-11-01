FORECAST: Sunny but chilly afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunny and chilly afternoon

Back below freezing tonight

Warmer weather is on the way!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly sunny but cool as we head into this afternoon. Expect high temperatures to remain well below normal into the 40s. Another cold night is ahead with some passing high clouds at times that could ease some of that drop in some locations but cold nonetheless.

We finally begin to see signs of a warm-up Thursday. Winds will begin to shift and move in from the southwest. This will help give temperatures a boost into the 50s for highs. With a few clouds overhead, skies will be partly cloudy. Temperatures finally stay above the freezing mark Thursday night! Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures will still be a bit chilly as lows dip into the mid and upper 30s.

Warmer weather is expected to end the workweek, with highs returninig to the 60s by the upcoming weekend.

