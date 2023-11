Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency following Martin County collapse

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 11-1-2023 AM Update: Following the declaration of a local emergency in Martin County Wednesday morning, officials took it up to the state level.

Just before 6:25 a.m., Gov. Andy Beshear issued a State of Emergency. He announced the move on social media.

I have signed an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency in Martin County following the collapse of a coal preparation plant. Two workers are trapped inside and a number of teams are working to rescue these individuals. The Order mobilizes state resources to help. 1/2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 1, 2023

The declaration will mobilize additional resources to help the two men trapped in the collapsed coal prep plant.

“Please join Britainy and me in praying for their safety and for the brave teams working to rescue them.” Gov. Beshear said in the post.

Original Story:

Officials in Martin County confirmed two men are trapped following a building collapse near the middle fork of Wolf Creek.

The sheriff’s office was dispatched to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Just more than 15 minutes later, first responders arrived to find a more than 10-story coal preparation plant had collapsed while the pair were working inside to prepare the structure for demolition.

“This coal preparation plant has been out of commission for a while- for several years,” said Martin County Sheriff John Kirk. “It’s my understanding that the coal company sold it for basically scrap. And they were salvaging what they could out of it.”

Kirk said the project has been ongoing for nearly 8 months, but something happened Tuesday that was out of the norm.

“They typically take these down in sections. They fall them- you know, cut torch and fall them in section,” he said. We believe that’s what happened. That it just didn’t fall the way they had projected it to fall and it actually closed around them.”

He said the men were on the bottom floor when the building collapsed, trapping them beneath tons of rubble.

“We’ve been able to locate one of them and talk with him. Rescue efforts are underway now. We have multiple agencies down there,” said Kirk. “We’ve got several rescuers inside of the rubble trying to free him.”

The effort requires all hands on deck, with agencies from all around working to be part of the rescue.

“We’re not really equipped for this type of disaster,” Kirk said.

The Pikeville Fire Department was the first agency to locate one of the men, putting him in contact with rescuers and starting the rescue process. While the other man has not been located, first responders say it is still being maneuvered as a rescue mission for both workers.

Other area fire departments and agencies are working to help, with several counties represented and Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty has declared a local state of emergency to request rescue assistance from the state.

Sheriff Kirk said the work is slow going and this could turn into a multi-day operation.

“This is a lot of weight. A lot of large metal structures, a lot of concrete, and very confined space last. Very tight spaces. Any time you put a rescuer in that situation, you’re putting in putting his life in danger.”

He said the falling objects and debris are also a risk factor for rescuers.

“You kinda feel helpless that you can’t do more, that you can’t for it faster. But this is not a fast process. It’s a very slow process in order to try to keep everybody safe,” he said. “This is a rescue mission.”

He said hope and help is all the area can really count on right now.

“If you pray, pray for these people. Pray for the victims, the families, pray for the first responders,” Kirk said.

County officials plan to host a news conference sometime Wednesday with updates on the ongoing rescue effort.

