How could changes in Delphi murders case impact the trial?

Could changes in Delphi murders case lead to a mistrial?
Could changes in Delphi murders case lead to a mistrial?(WPTA)
By Alex Null
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - “I think this is a mess and it’s getting messier by the moment,” Jody Madeira said.

That’s how IU law professor Jody Madeira describes the Delphi murders case so far.

Now, adding to that mess, the trial has been delayed after Richard Allen’s original attorneys resigned from the case.

However, Madeira feels that may benefit the integrity of the trial moving forward.

“There’s no reason why we even need to take these chances,” Madeira said.

While Allen’s original defense team has been continuously fighting Judge Fran Gull’s ruling, Madeira thinks keeping them off the case will help prevent the possibility of a mistrial.

“If Mr. Allen actually would retain his original counsel, even pro-bono, I think the chances of a mistrial are much higher than if a new attorney team takes over,” Madeira said.

At Tuesday’s court hearing, Allen’s new attorneys told Judge Gull they need more time to prepare for trial.

The start date was pushed back from January 2024 to October 2024.

Despite the delay, Madeira feels more time can help the prosecution.

“I think the prosecutor would rather take its chances waiting, strengthening its case and knowing Mr. Allen is being represented by a new attorney team than taking a risk that they’re going to actually have to do things more than once,” Madeira said.

After today’s hearing, it’s unclear if Allen’s original attorneys will continue to fight the judge’s ruling.

