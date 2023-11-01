Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

At least one reported injury in crash involving multiple semi-trucks in Clark County

Source: Indiana State Police Sellersburg District
Source: Indiana State Police Sellersburg District(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Police Sellersburg District is working at a crash involving multiple semi-trucks in Clark County.

The crash happened early Wednesday morning on the I-65 South off-ramp onto Memphis-Bluelick Road. All I-65 South lanes are still open.

At least one person has been reported injured from an entrapment.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From the WAVE Storm Tracking Team
WAVE Winter Forecast 2023-2024
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Lane closures scheduled on Gene Snyder Freeway
Ronald J. Anderson
ISP make arrest exactly 41 years after Halloween murder
Jason Fosse
Man found guilty of setting fire that destroyed building at Clarksville historic site

Latest News

Ronald J. Anderson
ISP make arrest exactly 41 years after Halloween murder
Richard Allen
New trial date set in Delphi murders case for 2024
Multiple law enforcement agencies in at least two states are investigating a possible abduction.
3 in custody after woman taken from Ohio to Kentucky, sheriff’s office says
Secretariat Monument arrives from Utah
Paris receives Secretariat monument