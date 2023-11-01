At least one reported injury in crash involving multiple semi-trucks in Clark County
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Police Sellersburg District is working at a crash involving multiple semi-trucks in Clark County.
The crash happened early Wednesday morning on the I-65 South off-ramp onto Memphis-Bluelick Road. All I-65 South lanes are still open.
At least one person has been reported injured from an entrapment.
