LIST: Polling locations for In-person No-excuse Early Voting

(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In-person No-excuse Absentee (Early) Voting starts on Thursday, Nov. 2, and ends on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Voting will run from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day. Ballot drop boxes will also be available at the sites during the three days.

For a list of locations, see below:

  • The Arterburn - 310 Ten Pin Lane, 40207
  • The Jeffersonian - 10617 Taylorsville Rd, 40299
  • Kentucky Center for African American Heritage - 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd, 40203
  • Lyndon Elks Lodge - 904 Ormsby Ln, 40242
  • Sun Valley Community Center - 6505 Bethany Ln, 40272
  • Mary Queen of Peace Gym - 4005 Dixie Hwy, 40216
  • Triple Crown Pavilion - 1780 Plantside Dr, 40299
  • Kentucky Exposition Center, East Hall A&B - 937 Phillips Ln, 40209
  • Old Forester’s Paristown Hall - 724 Brent St, 40204
  • Bowman Field Admin Building - 2815 Taylorsville Rd, 40205

