LIST: Polling locations for In-person No-excuse Early Voting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In-person No-excuse Absentee (Early) Voting starts on Thursday, Nov. 2, and ends on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Voting will run from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day. Ballot drop boxes will also be available at the sites during the three days.

For a list of locations, see below:

The Arterburn - 310 Ten Pin Lane, 40207

The Jeffersonian - 10617 Taylorsville Rd, 40299

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage - 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd, 40203

Lyndon Elks Lodge - 904 Ormsby Ln, 40242

Sun Valley Community Center - 6505 Bethany Ln, 40272

Mary Queen of Peace Gym - 4005 Dixie Hwy, 40216

Triple Crown Pavilion - 1780 Plantside Dr, 40299

Kentucky Exposition Center, East Hall A&B - 937 Phillips Ln, 40209

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall - 724 Brent St, 40204

Bowman Field Admin Building - 2815 Taylorsville Rd, 40205

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.