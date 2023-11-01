Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD issues Golden Alert for missing brain injury survivor

Mallory Ripley
Mallory Ripley(LMPD)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing brain injury survivor.

LMPD said Mallory Ripley has been missing since 11:25 a.m. when she walked away from her mom at UofL Neurology Center on Chestnut and Preston.

Ripley is described as a 5′7″, 140-pound white female who was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black sweatpants and gray shoes.

Any with information is asked to call 911 or the LMPD at (502)-574-5673.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From the WAVE Storm Tracking Team
WAVE Winter Forecast 2023-2024
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Driver identified in head-on crash involving semi-tractor trailer near Valley Station
Source: Indiana State Police Sellersburg District
1 dead, 2 injured after crash involving four semi-trucks in Clark County
Lane closures scheduled on Gene Snyder Freeway

Latest News

Dana Midkiff is concerned a new lawsuit against Amazon will negatively impact her business.
Business owner concerned antitrust lawsuit could be ‘detrimental’ for small businesses nationwide
After Death is now the twelfth biggest gross for a documentary film.
Local Neurosurgeon in After Death Documentary
Louisville Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini
Councilman Anthony Piagentini releases statement after establishment of charging committee
Local Neurosurgeon in After Death Documentary