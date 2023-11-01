LMPD issues Golden Alert for missing brain injury survivor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing brain injury survivor.

LMPD said Mallory Ripley has been missing since 11:25 a.m. when she walked away from her mom at UofL Neurology Center on Chestnut and Preston.

Ripley is described as a 5′7″, 140-pound white female who was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black sweatpants and gray shoes.

Any with information is asked to call 911 or the LMPD at (502)-574-5673.

