LMPD issues Operation Return Home for missing 23-year-old

Tyler Adkins
Tyler Adkins(LMPD)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued an Operation Return Home for a missing 23-year-old.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said Tyler Adkins was last seen walking away from his home on the 3700 block of Garland Avenue on Oct. 20. He has a medical condition that requires medicine and has been without it for several days.

Adkins is described as a 5′8″, 130-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information can call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

