Local Neurosurgeon in After Death Documentary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new documentary in theatres right now features a Louisville neurosurgeon. It examines a question we all have likely asked, what happens after we die?

Dr. Ajmal Zemmar didn’t set out to study a person’s brain waves when they die, but that is exactly what happened. And he was astonished by the findings.

”We were pretty shocked, yes. We couldn’t believe that’s exactly what was happening,” Zemmar said.

The Louisville neurosurgeon was working in Vancouver, Canada and operated on a man who had a bleed between the skull and brain.

Five days later, the 87-year-old man started having seizures. Zemmar attached electrodes to his scalp for an EEG.

“He was talking to me at the beginning of the recording. About 20 minutes later he, unfortunately, had a cardiac arrest and passed away,” Zemmar said. “That led us with the first-ever recording of a dying human brain.”

It showed after the heart stops beating, the brain goes on for another 30 seconds. In those 30 seconds, the brain waves look exactly as they do when people recall their most memorable memories. Moments like a wedding day, a child being born, or a loved one dying.

”When we published this case, it went close to a thousand news outlets across the globe,” Zemmar said.

The producer of a documentary called After Death heard about it.

”We had already locked the film, and we were like we have to open it back up. We have to get this interview,” Jason Pamer said via Zoom from Seattle. “His story is the last one to put into the film.”

After Death is now the twelfth biggest gross for a documentary film. Zemmar recently went to Los Angeles for the premiere.

“Taylor Swift had her premiere at the same cinema just before ours,” Zemmar said. “It was a pretty incredible, amazing experience to be there.”

And to share the findings that can offer peace during a sad time.

”When we get to this liminal space between this life and the next there seems to be this reflection upon life, this looking back,” Pamer said.

Zemmar said telling a patient or a patient’s loved one they will not survive is the hardest part of being a doctor. Now he tells them about his findings.

“Death may not be the negative black cloud that we make it to be,” Zemmar said. “Your loved ones are okay. They may be recalling some of the nicest memories of their life.”

