Man dead after Scott County crash

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a crash in Scott County Tuesday.

Indiana State Police said around 3:30 p.m. authorities received an automated alert from an Apple Watch, telling them about a possible crash on South Boatman Road just south of West Lake Road.

ISP spokesperson Carey Hus said an officer found a car that had crashed into a tree by the road. The driver was unresponsive and taken to Scott County Memorial Hospital where the man died after arrival.

The driver was identified as 48-year-old James C. Lasher of Underwood, Indiana.

Police believe a medical issue may have caused the crash, according to Huls.

