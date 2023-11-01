Man dead after Scott County crash
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a crash in Scott County Tuesday.
Indiana State Police said around 3:30 p.m. authorities received an automated alert from an Apple Watch, telling them about a possible crash on South Boatman Road just south of West Lake Road.
ISP spokesperson Carey Hus said an officer found a car that had crashed into a tree by the road. The driver was unresponsive and taken to Scott County Memorial Hospital where the man died after arrival.
The driver was identified as 48-year-old James C. Lasher of Underwood, Indiana.
Police believe a medical issue may have caused the crash, according to Huls.
