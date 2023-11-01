WAVE Winter Forecast 2023-2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

This year certainly will have different patterns involved that will make it more of a ‘whiplash’ type of winter some back-and-forth action. However, finding cold air to reach our area will be one of the bigger challenges we will face. While El Niño will play a fairly large part in the outlook, we do feel other influences will be involved to shake up the pattern at times. It is also the reason we are not going to rely heavily on analog years given several current anomalies that are taking place on the globe compared to those analog years.

OVERALL THEME

Most are aware that this is an El Niño year and it is heading to strong levels as this is getting typed up, however, there are other features at play that will tag along with the El Niño pattern that will be key for any wintry weather in our area. The best way to look at this is by picking out some of the main factors at play this season...

Moisture source --(El Niño) strong subtropical jet stream screaming across the southern part of the country

Blocking pattern in the Atlantic--Waters here are way warmer than normal and we constantly witnessing blocking patterns not only around Greenland, but even toward the Urals. The warm Atlantic is what really allowed for the hurricane season to become active despite El Niño conditions which tend to reduce tropical activity in the Atlantic.

Cold source regions-- You can get enough cold air for wintry weather in a few ways. Most commonly for WAVE Country is by cold air passing over the North Pole into Canada (Polar Vortex) and dives into the eastern part of the country. That is high contingent if there is snow on the ground along its journey, otherwise the bare ground will lead to friction which will “warm” the colder air as it approaches us.

Dynamic cooling is another cold source for our area. This is when the storm basically “makes its own cold air” by means of a strong low pressure that tracks just south of our area. The NW side (deformation zone) is where some of the precipitation rates are so intense, the cold air is driven downward from the environment above and changes to rain to heavy snow. This is of course assuming the environment around the storm is already cold or marginally cold.

The above issues are the ones we face every winter, so this is nothing new. However, the stronger El Niño pattern and blocking of the polar jet is stronger than normal this season ( so far). Now we are facing challenges of extremes which has been the theme over the past several years. Our job is to track the moisture sources from the subtropical jet, monitor snow packs into Eurasia, and track the pathways that would allow there two ideas to merge.

Admittedly. this is nearly impossible to predict months or weeks advance as it is more likely to be tracked with a 10-14 day period and then narrowed from there.

TECHNICAL DISCUSSION

Tracking the subtropical jet across the southern US is going to be tough. If can be our friend or work against us. When it becomes active with showers and thunderstorms, there is a good chance that moisture feed will be blocked heading north into our area...keeping it dry at times. The blocking in the Atlantic to get us to a -NAO (North Atlantic Oscillation) would be a setup to watch to allow for a low pressure to actually slow and turn north. If that happens too fast, we will be on the rainy/thunderstorm side. If it delays that turn east of I-65, we could find ourselves into a deformation zone setup for a band of snow. And of course, if it turns too far east...we are missed completely. Given the pattern as of late, I think all three setups will get witnessed this season.

But that is just storm tracks. What about the cold? You can’t get the snow without that nugget of influence. This is the part that concerns me with the winter outlook. We are experiencing a top 5 lowest level of Arctic Sea Ice. That is causing way more problems that just a challenge in winter forecast. The lack of ice means it will take longer to build it back up to be a cold source region. A theory of why many of our winter lately have been more “delayed”. It’s ice recovery over the next few weeks will be key on the longer term.

So where is the cold now? It is building now over the Arctic and Siberia (slowly) but I think the latter location is key on being our key source for cold air from that snowpack to get shifted over the pole into our area. That cold flow from the snow pack in Siberia would be aided by the behavior of the Polar Vortex. We can track the reversal of the wind in the North Pole roughly two weeks out to get an idea if the cold is on the move. In some cases, the PV will displace and shift to either Europe or North America. Sometimes it will split and try to impact both on a smaller scale. Or perhaps more commonly , it will simply stretch-out for about a 7 day period to allow cold air to slide over the pole.

That last idea, stretching of the Polar Vortex, seems to be the most likely setup this winter.

So we know the moisture source from the subtropical jet (El Niño), we know where the cold sources will be and the paths they can take to get here. Now we need to know the HOW?! That my friends, is going to the hard to gauge in advance. As stated above, it can be picked up roughly 10 days in advance which is helpful but the blocking of the jet patterns is key on how we can line up the cold with the moisture. Think of when you place a rock into a small stream. The water flow changes. We see the same which our atmosphere which is why we call the jet streams “atmosphere rivers”. They flow just the same all around the globe. If something disrupts it, the course can change and those changes can mean significant weather and impacts for us at the ground level.

Just remember, two weeks out is key on tracking the winter fun and games. And that will be the job of the SNOWTALK! BLOG that will go LIVE each day with a look at those potential signs.

So you may be asking, “Why isn’t the winter forecast just two weeks then?” “Why are we forecasting all the way into March?” That is a much more complex question to answer. You see, the weather patterns with the “atmosphere rivers” always like to repeat. We are learning more and more about those repeating cycles and there is growing support that we can pick out a storm that could repeat itself again in our areas weeks or even months out in advance. This theory is still being tested to this day but even from the data I have witnessed so far in the past three years, there are repeating patterns to sniff out. We will be applying that to our outlooks to try to gauge when a stormier setup could take place. Just keep in mind it is a repeating wrinkle in the jet stream...when it arrives...other elements may be in place to influence it (i.e., warm or cold air). That would make a difference for its next journey into our area in terms of a rainy/thunderstorm event or perhaps...some snow.

Our hypothesis is that dry weather is a real concern if the jet stream blocks the moisture to our south. The amount of cold air that can dive our way will depend on how much snow gets on the ground to our north to reduce the friction and modifying cold to a unimpressive cold snow. It appears that clippers and backlash light snow events will be the most common this season given the storm tracks and lack of moisture. So yes, there will be some snow on the ground at times but its lasting power is likely to be limited. The bigger snow ideas will likely come from the deformation zones of low pressure that move just to our southeast,. Those setups are rare but this season is on track for such events to take place. Hang in there BOTS (Bring On The Snow) fans....those tracks will be frustrating when they don’t line up for a good snow.

THE MAPS

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain events look to be more elevated this season with the subtropical jet in place. Even a few early season fading tropical systems could get involved. We did account for some strong thunderstorm potential into at least Western Kentucky due to the risk for cutting low pressure to the north.

For the upcoming winter season of 2023-2024 (wavenews)

As mentioned above, the storm tracks will be key on how the moisture and cold interact and how the rain/snow is distributed. Listed below are the possible tracks that could take place over the season with a mix of clippers to southern trackers that we will have to watch carefully. The Mid-Atlantic part of the country looks to be in a good spot for active weather this season.

For the upcoming winter season of 2023-2024 (wavenews)

Temperatures overall look warm (compared to local averages ) however, the abundance of clouds and storminess to the south is likely to leave to cooler numbers for that area.

For the upcoming winter season 2023-2024 (compared to local averages) (wavenews)

This graphics is certainly more for entertainment than anything. We wanted to at least take a stab at where the potential for winter storms could take place. The Deep South could get some nice surprises with the cold air attacks that may merge with one or two of those low pressure. Yes, our zone was at least included into that idea but the more north you go, that risk looks to fade. The front-range of the Rockies could get a few decent storms and the Mid-Atlantic, again, could get in a good spot with a few nor’easters that could develop.

While "winter storm" can be defined differently across the country, these are the current risk areas for more impressive wintery events for winter 2023-2024. (wavenews)

Below is a new graphic I thought would be fun to track. The risk for wintery weather as the the season wears on. I think it will be hit-or-miss for the start of the season with perhaps some measurable snow at times. But once we build up the snow pack over Eurasia and over Canada, our wintry fun should increase.

For the upcoming winter season of 2023-2024 (wavenews)

WINTER FORECAST 2023-2024

We have had some good forecasts for several years, but admittedly, last year was a bust. Winter was only one week long in December as the Polar Vortex shifted when the higher sun angle was taking place during the spring...which was chilly but too later for wintry impacts.

Near to above average on temperatures with near normal snowfall (wavenews)

This year will be different than the last several years. Our plan is to deviate some from the typical El Niño pattern as that will be be player, but not the only one. We do know as the source regions for moisture and cold will be different and certainly more of a challenge to get them to meet up over us. The idea is for several periods of dry weather that will shift backlash snow and or clippers at times. Again, some of that action can put a coating on the ground. It appears we will get a colder source once we experience some of the stretching of the PV across the North Pole. The risk is certainly there for a southern storm to interact with that cold. The snow forecast is reflecting that idea as a result. Our average winter snowfall in Louisville is 12.5″.

Temperatures should be near or above normal when you look at the overall winter. Cold snaps and Arctic Outbreaks can happen, but the repeating cycle also suggests warm spells could rapidly move in...melting away any snowfall.

So hang in there snow lovers, it could be an emotional roller coaster at times but I do think we will have some very interesting setups this winter that we haven’t experienced in years as we are entering of period of some rather interesting “unknowns” during an strong El Niño period. We just have to be on the lookout for them.

WAVE WEATHER TEAM GUESES

As always, we like to share our guesses for the FIRST ONE INCH of snowfall at Ali International here in Louisville.

Our take for the first 1" of snow at Louisville Ali International (wavenews)

