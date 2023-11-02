Contact Troubleshooters
Andy Beshear, Daniel Cameron make several stops for campaign tours

(Footage provided)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7 and both candidates running for Kentucky’s governorship made some more stops to talk to Kentuckians on Wednesday.

Republican candidate Daniel Cameron made several stops through parts of the Commonwealth on his Fight for Kentucky Tour. He visited Shepherdsville and several other cities.

Cameron spoke about protecting women’s sports from biological men, the economic state of Kentucky, and his stance on abortion.

“I believe that we need a governor who is going to establish a culture of life here in Kentucky,” Cameron said. “One of the things we saw here in the last debate is that Andy Beshear wants no limits on abortion. He wants no limits, and then he wants the taxpayers to pay for it. And that was made very clear, painstakingly clear, in the last debate.”

Democratic Incumbent Governor Andy Beshear made several stops of his own on Wednesday, including Scout and Scholar Brewery in Bardstown.

Beshear was asked about Cameron’s comment that he wants no limits on abortion. He said Cameron is too extreme for Kentuckians.

“I have been consistent that I support reasonable restrictions on abortion, especially late-term procedures,” Beshear said. “The fact that he continues to say something that is untruthful and dishonest shows how concerned he is, with where he is on this issue. We have the most extreme law in the country. Where victims of rape and incest victims, some as young as nine years old, have no options. And sadly, he supported that law and he does not support exceptions.”

