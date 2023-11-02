Car on fire causing delays on I-264 East in I-65 area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a car on fire on I-264 East in the area of I-65 that’s causing delays for Thursday morning commuters in Louisville.

The right lane of I-264 East and the ramp from I-65 are blocked at mile marker 12.7.

Louisville Metro police and the Louisville fire crews are working there now.

There’s no word on if anyone was hurt.

