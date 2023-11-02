Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Construction on Oldham County intersection set to begin Monday

Road work generic.
Road work generic.(MGN)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Oldham County can expect a change in traffic patterns near the KY 329 and Veterans Memorial Parkway intersection as construction begins on the road on Monday, Nov. 6.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the awarding of a contract for the realignment and widening of KY 329 on Thursday afternoon. The project is expected to improve the safety of the KY 329 and KY 329 bypass intersection just south of I-71.

Traffic changes may include being directed through the work zone via flaggers and signs were posted in the area earlier this week to alert drivers of the upcoming work.

Clearing and utility work will follow. Excavation work is expected to advance to the point that requires the blasting of rock in early to mid-February. Motorists should expect traffic to be stopped in both directions for up to 20 minutes during the blasting. Drivers should heed any restrictions, proceed cautiously through the construction zone or seek an alternate route.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by the spring of 2025.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From the WAVE Storm Tracking Team
WAVE Winter Forecast 2023-2024
Source: Indiana State Police Sellersburg District
1 dead, 2 injured after crash involving four semi-trucks in Clark County
Driver identified in head-on crash involving semi-tractor trailer near Valley Station
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school

Latest News

Former LMPD Officer Brett Hankison testifying during his state trial in March 2002.
With jury seated, Hankison trial begins
International a capella competition being held in Louisville
Source: TRIMARC
I-264 East in I-65 area cleared after car catches on fire
'Rent' opens at the Henry Clay Theatre
Pandora Productions’ take on ‘RENT’ opens this weekend