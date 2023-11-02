Construction on Oldham County intersection set to begin Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Oldham County can expect a change in traffic patterns near the KY 329 and Veterans Memorial Parkway intersection as construction begins on the road on Monday, Nov. 6.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the awarding of a contract for the realignment and widening of KY 329 on Thursday afternoon. The project is expected to improve the safety of the KY 329 and KY 329 bypass intersection just south of I-71.

Traffic changes may include being directed through the work zone via flaggers and signs were posted in the area earlier this week to alert drivers of the upcoming work.

Clearing and utility work will follow. Excavation work is expected to advance to the point that requires the blasting of rock in early to mid-February. Motorists should expect traffic to be stopped in both directions for up to 20 minutes during the blasting. Drivers should heed any restrictions, proceed cautiously through the construction zone or seek an alternate route.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by the spring of 2025.

