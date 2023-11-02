Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Milder air slowly arrives late this week

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • One more night in the 20s
  • 5° improvements in our high temperatures over the next several days
  • Warmer weekend, rain chance early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly clear skies tonight will be replaced by a few high, thin clouds heading into early Thursday morning.

Nearly calm winds and the mostly clear sky will help usher temperatures down into the 20s for most areas. Warmer air will gently nudge in on Thursday as winds from the southwest begin to kick back in. This will propel high temperatures well into the 50s by Thursday afternoon.

Thursday night is cold, but most of us will at least stay above freezing this time as the warmer air leaves its mark on our forecast.

Friday represents another nice bump in temperature as we’ll make it closer to 60 degrees during the afternoon underneath a mostly sunny sky. Enjoy!

The weekend looks good with warmer air boosting us into the mid 60s for highs. While we’ll likely stay dry this weekend, early next week is a different story as our next system arrives. Details on timing and amounts of rain are rather unclear at this point, so stay tuned for more later this week!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 p.m. - Weather - Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023

Most Read

From the WAVE Storm Tracking Team
WAVE Winter Forecast 2023-2024
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Driver identified in head-on crash involving semi-tractor trailer near Valley Station
Source: Indiana State Police Sellersburg District
1 dead, 2 injured after crash involving four semi-trucks in Clark County
Lane closures scheduled on Gene Snyder Freeway

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 p.m. - Weather - Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023
From the WAVE Storm Tracking Team
WAVE Winter Forecast 2023-2024
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 10/31