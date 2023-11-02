FORECAST: Milder air slowly arrives late this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

One more night in the 20s

5° improvements in our high temperatures over the next several days

Warmer weekend, rain chance early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly clear skies tonight will be replaced by a few high, thin clouds heading into early Thursday morning.

Nearly calm winds and the mostly clear sky will help usher temperatures down into the 20s for most areas. Warmer air will gently nudge in on Thursday as winds from the southwest begin to kick back in. This will propel high temperatures well into the 50s by Thursday afternoon.

Thursday night is cold, but most of us will at least stay above freezing this time as the warmer air leaves its mark on our forecast.

Friday represents another nice bump in temperature as we’ll make it closer to 60 degrees during the afternoon underneath a mostly sunny sky. Enjoy!

The weekend looks good with warmer air boosting us into the mid 60s for highs. While we’ll likely stay dry this weekend, early next week is a different story as our next system arrives. Details on timing and amounts of rain are rather unclear at this point, so stay tuned for more later this week!

