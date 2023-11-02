Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Pleasant fall weekend in store!

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Most will stay above freezing tonight
  • 60s return on Friday with mid 60s likely this weekend
  • Rain chances return next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight will not be as cold as previous nights, but certainly cold nonetheless. Lows will generally fall into the low to mid 30s with a clear sky overhead.

It’ll be mainly sunny, breezy, and warmer as we head into Friday. Highs look to climb into the upper 50s, with even a few lower 60s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies Friday night, along with southerly winds, will limit lows from falling past the upper 30s and low 40s.

Clouds will start to increase later in the day on Saturday. A few sprinkles are possible toward evening, starting first in the north and moving toward the south during the evening hours. Most will remain dry.

Sunday’s forecast is trending dry and warmer still as highs will likely reach into the mid and even upper 60s in a few places.

The 70s return in time for Monday, but that warmer forecast comes with a consequence: a rain chance.

Tuesday’s rain chance is small and likely confined to the morning hours of Election Day, meaning most will stay dry.

Wednesday night into Thursday’s rain chance is a bit higher as a cold front passes through. Cooler air behind that front will be in the region by late next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Thursday, Oct. 2, 2023

Most Read

From the WAVE Storm Tracking Team
WAVE Winter Forecast 2023-2024
Source: Indiana State Police Sellersburg District
1 dead, 2 injured after crash involving four semi-trucks in Clark County
Driver identified in head-on crash involving semi-tractor trailer near Valley Station
1700 block of West Hill Street.
Coroner identifies man found dead in alley in Park Hill
Bardstown man wins half a million dollars on Friday the 13th

Latest News

WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 11/2
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Thursday, Oct. 2, 2023
From the WAVE Storm Tracking Team
WAVE Winter Forecast 2023-2024
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 10/31