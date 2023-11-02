FORECAST: Pleasant fall weekend in store!

WEATHER HEADLINES

Most will stay above freezing tonight

60s return on Friday with mid 60s likely this weekend

Rain chances return next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight will not be as cold as previous nights, but certainly cold nonetheless. Lows will generally fall into the low to mid 30s with a clear sky overhead.

It’ll be mainly sunny, breezy, and warmer as we head into Friday. Highs look to climb into the upper 50s, with even a few lower 60s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies Friday night, along with southerly winds, will limit lows from falling past the upper 30s and low 40s.

Clouds will start to increase later in the day on Saturday. A few sprinkles are possible toward evening, starting first in the north and moving toward the south during the evening hours. Most will remain dry.

Sunday’s forecast is trending dry and warmer still as highs will likely reach into the mid and even upper 60s in a few places.

The 70s return in time for Monday, but that warmer forecast comes with a consequence: a rain chance.

Tuesday’s rain chance is small and likely confined to the morning hours of Election Day, meaning most will stay dry.

Wednesday night into Thursday’s rain chance is a bit higher as a cold front passes through. Cooler air behind that front will be in the region by late next week.

