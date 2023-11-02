FORECAST: Sunny and warmer this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Not as cold tonight

Warming trend lasts into the weekend

Warm and windy with rain chances next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds have pushed to the east to allow for a sunny afternoon in WAVE Country. Temperatures will be milder as well with highs into the low to mid 50s. It will be another cold night tonight but not as cold. Lows in the 30s are likely.

Mainly sunny, breezy and warmer as we head into Friday. Highs look to climb into the upper 50s to even a few lower 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies Friday night, along with southerly winds, will limit lows to the upper 30s and low 40s.

Warmer weather is expected to end the workweek, with highs returning to the 60s by the upcoming weekend. While conditions look dry through the weekend, a few rain chances are showing up in next week’s forecast.

