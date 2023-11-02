FORECAST: Warming trend begins today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Chilly start before milder afternoon

Warming trend lasts into the weekend

Rain chances return next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are in today’s forecast. Southerly winds and sunshine will push highs into the 50s this afternoon. Clear skies remain tonight as temperatures slide into the 30s. Our warming trend continues Friday as highs return to near 60°.

Plenty of sunshine is expected tomorrow. Partly to mostly cloudy skies Friday night, along with southerly winds, will limit lows to the upper 30s and low 40s.

Warmer weather is expected to end the workweek, with highs returninig to the 60s by the upcoming weekend. While conditions look dry through the weekend, a few rain chances are showing up in next week’s forecast.

