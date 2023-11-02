Green Day coming to Great American Ballpark for “The Saviors Tour”

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tre’ Cool are making their way to Great American Ballpark in August on The Saviors Tour, a global stadium tour celebrating 30 YEARS of their albums Dookie and 20 years of American Idiot.

The North American tour will start July 29, with the group stopping in Cincinnati on Aug. 21.

Fans can expect to hear hits like “Basketcase,” “When I Come Around,” “American Idiot,” and “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” as well as songs off their new album “Saviors.”

“We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live together. So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride,” Green Day said in a statement.

Green Day will tour with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Green Day brings The Saviors Tour to Great American Ball Park on August 22 with special guests The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas.



Tickets on sale Friday, November 10 at 10am! pic.twitter.com/UaCEUTkvkO — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) November 2, 2023

The Citi presale will start Tuesday at 10 a.m. Additionally, fans can sign up for Green Day’s mailing list by Tuesday to get first access to presale tickets.

They will also be offering a variety of different VIP packages for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Details about the VIP packages have not been released at this time.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 10. at 10 a.m.

Here is a full list of dates of the North American tour:

Mon Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Thu Aug 01 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Sat Aug 03 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival*

Mon Aug 05 – New York, NY – Citi Field

Wed Aug 07 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Fri Aug 09 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Sat Aug 10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Thu Aug 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

Tue Aug 20 – Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park

Sat Aug 24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

Mon Aug 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

Fri Aug 30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park

Sun Sep 01 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

Wed Sep 04 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Sat Sep 07 – Denver, CO – Coors Field

Tue Sep 10 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Wed Sep 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Sat Sep 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Wed Sep 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Fri Sep 20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

Mon Sep 23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Wed Sep 25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park

Sat Sep 28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.