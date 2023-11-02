Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘He is going to have a bad stomachache’: Bear caught eating some leftover Halloween candy

A hungry bear was caught scarfing down some leftover Halloween candy in Florida. (Source: Pari Limbachia/AMAZING ANIMALS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE MARY, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida family got an extra trick-or-treater this Halloween.

Pari Limbachia, a resident in the Lake Mary area, shared a video of a bear appearing to scarf down some leftover Halloween candy.

Limbachia said that she was trick-or-treating with her kids when they spotted the large black bear munching on candy that was left out on a folding table in front of a home.

The bear was seen taking its time enjoying the sweet treats while Limbachia and her family watched from the street.

Onlookers can be heard questioning the bear saying, “Why? And with the wrapper? … He is going to have a bad stomachache.”

Authorities didn’t report any immediate disturbance calls from the bear’s appearance in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

From the WAVE Storm Tracking Team
WAVE Winter Forecast 2023-2024
Source: Indiana State Police Sellersburg District
1 dead, 2 injured after crash involving four semi-trucks in Clark County
Driver identified in head-on crash involving semi-tractor trailer near Valley Station
1700 block of West Hill Street.
Coroner identifies man found dead in alley in Park Hill
Bardstown man wins half a million dollars on Friday the 13th

Latest News

In 2019, Andy Beshear did what many thought impossible possible by becoming a Democratic...
In final days of campaign, Beshear reaches out to Republicans with a message of unity
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
Biden says 74 US dual nationals have left Gaza Strip as he dispatches Blinken to Mideast
The employees of a sandwich shop in Seattle are left without a job and pay after the owner...
Sandwich shop owner disappears without trace, abandons employees
FILE - Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the...
House approves $14.5 billion in assistance for Israel as Biden vows to veto the GOP’s approach
FILE - Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on her...
Senate confirms three military officers as Sen. Tuberville holds up hundreds more