Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

I-264 East in I-65 area cleared after car catches on fire

Source: TRIMARC
Source: TRIMARC(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’ was a car on fire on I-264 East in the area of I-65 that caused delays for Thursday morning commuters in Louisville.

The right lane of I-264 East and the ramp from I-65 had to close at mile marker 12.7.

Louisville Metro police and the Louisville fire crews were called around 7:30 a.m.

There’s no word on if anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From the WAVE Storm Tracking Team
WAVE Winter Forecast 2023-2024
Source: Indiana State Police Sellersburg District
1 dead, 2 injured after crash involving four semi-trucks in Clark County
Driver identified in head-on crash involving semi-tractor trailer near Valley Station
We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
One dead following building collapse in Martin County
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school

Latest News

Lane closures scheduled on Gene Snyder Freeway
Lane closures scheduled on Gene Snyder Freeway
I-71 South in Oldham County reopens
The Sherman Minton Bridge as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack Camera in New Albany, Ind.
Weekend lane closures scheduled for Sherman Minton Bridge