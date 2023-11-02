I-264 East in I-65 area cleared after car catches on fire
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’ was a car on fire on I-264 East in the area of I-65 that caused delays for Thursday morning commuters in Louisville.
The right lane of I-264 East and the ramp from I-65 had to close at mile marker 12.7.
Louisville Metro police and the Louisville fire crews were called around 7:30 a.m.
There’s no word on if anyone was hurt.
