International a capella competition being held in Louisville

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville is hosting an international a capella competition from now until Saturday.

The Sweet Adeline’s 75th yearly convention is being held at the Kentucky International Convention Center. The competition is full of women’s groups singing barbershop music.

Organizers say people from all walks of life come together to sing.

“This is such a joyful community, Sweet Adelines CEO Tammy Talbot said. “We love singing together and we love supporting one another. I just came from a very special breakfast of our members who’ve been members for 50 and 60 years.”

It started in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1945 and now it spans across 10 countries.

There are 44 quartets and 41 choruses competing for top marks, and about 4,000 people have been coming to Louisville.

