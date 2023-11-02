Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS addresses rumors of bus drivers calling out

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public Schools are aware of the rumors saying bus drivers are calling out on Friday, according to a release.

School officials said there is no way to predict the credibility of the rumors, however, school will not be canceled.

“Worst case scenario would be that we would cancel the bus routes of the drivers who call out of work,” JCPS Chief Communications Officer Carolyn Callahan said. “We hope the rumor is just that, a rumor, as we hate that it would have a negative impact on our students and families.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From the WAVE Storm Tracking Team
WAVE Winter Forecast 2023-2024
Source: Indiana State Police Sellersburg District
1 dead, 2 injured after crash involving four semi-trucks in Clark County
Driver identified in head-on crash involving semi-tractor trailer near Valley Station
1700 block of West Hill Street.
Coroner identifies man found dead in alley in Park Hill
Bardstown man wins half a million dollars on Friday the 13th

Latest News

In 2019, Andy Beshear did what many thought impossible possible by becoming a Democratic...
In final days of campaign, Beshear reaches out to Republicans with a message of unity
Louisville Metro Police Department.
LMPD asking for community input in policy
We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
Names released of men trapped under building
10 nurses and doctors at Norton Hospital labor ad deliver unit are either pregnant or new...
Isn’t it ironic? 10 nurses and doctors in same labor and delivery unit pregnant at same time