JCPS addresses rumors of bus drivers calling out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public Schools are aware of the rumors saying bus drivers are calling out on Friday, according to a release.

School officials said there is no way to predict the credibility of the rumors, however, school will not be canceled.

“Worst case scenario would be that we would cancel the bus routes of the drivers who call out of work,” JCPS Chief Communications Officer Carolyn Callahan said. “We hope the rumor is just that, a rumor, as we hate that it would have a negative impact on our students and families.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.