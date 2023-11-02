Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD asking for community input in policy

Louisville Metro Police Department.
Louisville Metro Police Department.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The LMPD is asking for the community’s input on its policy.

In a Facebook post Thursday, LMPD said the community has a direct say with its policy and linked to the website where people could give their opinions.

“You are encouraged to comment on these revisions and let us know what you think about the policy,” the post said. “Add to it, tell us it’s dumb, ask questions! We want the process of implementing policy to be deliberate and thoughtful but most of us, include you.”

The post said that, just like with the tip line, the policy additions will be anonymous.

