Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man sentenced to 100 years for killing wife, shooting at child

It was an emotional day in a Southern Indiana courtroom as a man was sentenced to 100 years in...
It was an emotional day in a Southern Indiana courtroom as a man was sentenced to 100 years in prison after being convicted of shooting and killing his wife.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was an emotional day in a Southern Indiana courtroom as a man was sentenced to 100 years in prison after being convicted of shooting and killing his wife.

Last month, a Clark County jury found Mac Lewis guilty of murdering his wife Lizzie Bennett Lewis after she asked for a divorce at their Sellersburg home in April 2022. On Thursday, after being sentenced, he was apologizing.

“If he’s expecting me to stand up and be this big guy and say ‘You know, I accept his apology and God will change him’: I’m not big enough for that. I’m not,” Lizzie’s father Tony Bennett said. “I don’t think he can be fixed and he’s going to be in the place where broken people should be sent for the rest of his life. And I hope it’s as miserable as he’s made us the last 18 months.”

Bennett said he’s satisfied with the decision of the court and now that Lewis is locked away, the family can begin to heal.

“Today begins the first day of our healing process.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From the WAVE Storm Tracking Team
WAVE Winter Forecast 2023-2024
Source: Indiana State Police Sellersburg District
1 dead, 2 injured after crash involving four semi-trucks in Clark County
Driver identified in head-on crash involving semi-tractor trailer near Valley Station
1700 block of West Hill Street.
Coroner identifies man found dead in alley in Park Hill
Bardstown man wins half a million dollars on Friday the 13th

Latest News

LMPD cruisers
Man shot by LMPD facing several charges
JCPS addresses rumors of bus drivers calling out
Louisville Metro Police Department.
LMPD asking for community input in policy
MSD inviting low-income customers to apply for 30% savings on wastewater bills