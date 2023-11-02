Man sentenced to 100 years for killing wife, shooting at child

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was an emotional day in a Southern Indiana courtroom as a man was sentenced to 100 years in prison after being convicted of shooting and killing his wife.

Last month, a Clark County jury found Mac Lewis guilty of murdering his wife Lizzie Bennett Lewis after she asked for a divorce at their Sellersburg home in April 2022. On Thursday, after being sentenced, he was apologizing.

“If he’s expecting me to stand up and be this big guy and say ‘You know, I accept his apology and God will change him’: I’m not big enough for that. I’m not,” Lizzie’s father Tony Bennett said. “I don’t think he can be fixed and he’s going to be in the place where broken people should be sent for the rest of his life. And I hope it’s as miserable as he’s made us the last 18 months.”

Bennett said he’s satisfied with the decision of the court and now that Lewis is locked away, the family can begin to heal.

“Today begins the first day of our healing process.”

