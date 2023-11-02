Contact Troubleshooters
Man shot by LMPD facing several charges

LMPD cruisers
LMPD cruisers
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man shot by police in the California neighborhood last week has been charged with several crimes, even though he’s still in the hospital and not yet in jail.

LMPD was called to Garland Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 24 after a woman reported a man had broken a window, entered her home and fired bullets.

The arrest report identified the man as Sylvester Price.

While the woman and her two children hid in a bedroom, police arrived and said Price jumped out of a different window and started to run away.

The report says officers surrounded him in a neighbor’s yard and told him to drop the gun.

Instead, police say he pointed the weapon at four officers. That’s when Price was shot.

He’s been hospitalized since the shooting and is now charged with burglary, four counts of wanton endangerment of a police officers, three counts of wanton endangerment, fleeing police and resisting arrest.

